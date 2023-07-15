Russia’s Medvedev inspects military training ground for Ukraine-bound soldiers

Dmitry Medvedev’s official Telegram channel posted on Friday footage of him visiting what it said to be a military training ground at Totskoye, in Russia’s Orenburg region.



Medvedev who is deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, in a rare appearance wearing military uniform, is seen being given a tour of the training ground and then talking to officers and other members of the military.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Totskoye training ground, located more than 1200 kilometers (750 miles) to the south-east of Moscow, has been used by the Russian military for more than a century, including for nuclear drills.



Now it is used for building operational coordination between troops due to be sent to Ukraine.



Read more:

Putin wants to attend summit, host country dissuades over his arrest warrant

Advertisement

Russia investigating if recent N.Korean test missile crashed in its waters

Zelenskyy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv’s troops