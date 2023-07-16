Russia says intercepted 3 HIMARS rockets, 2 S-200 missiles fired by Ukraine in 24 hrs

Russian air defenses intercepted three HIMARS rockets, two S-200 missiles and downed 13 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

“Air defense systems intercepted three HIMARS MRLS rockets and two S-200 surface-to-air missiles reequipped into attack weapons to hit ground targets in the past 24 hours,” state news agency TASS cited Konashenkov as saying.

He added: that 13 Ukrainian drones were destroyed near the settlements of Pilipovka in the Luhansk People's Republic, Tripolye in the Donetsk People's Republic, Pologi, Chapayevka, Azov, Tokmak and Lyubimovka in the Zaporozhye Region, as well as Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.

Additionally, Russian troops have destroyed up to 50 Ukrainian military and three US-made M777 artillery systems in the Kherson area overnight, Konashenkov said. “Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, four vehicles, three US-made M777 artillery systems and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system were destroyed in the Kherson area overnight.”

On the other hand, Ukraine’s officials reported that Russian military shelled the village of Rozlyv in Kherson region

“The occupiers shelled Kherson region. Two civilians were injured. The crop was destroyed. In the village of Rozlyv, the Russian army hit private houses. A 54-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were injured. They were in their yards. They were given medical assistance on the spot,” the Kherson Regional Military Administration said according to state news agency Ukrinform, adding that a wheat field caught fire as a result of the Russian shelling.

Additionally, Seven people have been injured in a Russian strike on the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that “employees of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene of the strikes in the Osnovianskyi district. They are putting out the fire. There are currently seven injured. There are unconfirmed reports about one dead person.”

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said 20 combat engagements with Russian forces were recorded in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka sectors during the past day, with heavy fighting going on there, as the Russians are concentrarting their main efforts there.

The General Staff said according to Ukrinform: “Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors, entrenching themselves on the achieved lines and carrying out counter-battery measures. In total, throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 15 strikes on Russian troop and equipment concentration areas, including one on an anti-aircraft missile system. Ukrainian rocket and artillery units, in turn, hit an area of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, nine artillery pieces and two enemy air defense systems.

It added: “Throughout the day, the Russian army carried out six missile strikes and 38 air strikes and launched about 30 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian defense forces and populated areas. As a result of enemy attacks, civilians were injured, residential buildings, commercial and administrative buildings, and private vehicles were damaged.”

