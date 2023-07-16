Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A stranded vehicle lies on a collapsed roadway near the airport after an earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. (Reuters)
File photo of a stranded vehicle lies on a collapsed roadway near the airport after an earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska, US. (Reuters)

Tsunami warning issued after magnitude 7.4 quake strikes Alaska Peninsula region

Reuters & The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for regions of the Pacific located close to the earthquake.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The quake was a relatively shallow one, striking at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said.

Read more: Rescuers retrieve six bodies from flooded South Korea underpass after heavy rains

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size