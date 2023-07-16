Tsunami warning issued after magnitude 7.4 quake strikes Alaska Peninsula region
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for regions of the Pacific located close to the earthquake.
The quake was a relatively shallow one, striking at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said.
