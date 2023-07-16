Theme
Packets of fentanyl mostly in powder form and methamphetamine, which U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized from a truck crossing into Arizona from Mexico, is on display during a news conference at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, U.S., January 31, 2019. (Reuters)
US Senate leader Schumer says will push for China sanctions over fentanyl

Reuters
Published: Updated:
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he will push to include in upcoming defense policy legislation a bipartisan amendment to sanction China over its alleged role in producing the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Schumer blamed China for much of the fentanyl that US authorities say is responsible for the overdose deaths of tens of thousands of Americans. He said the drug comes from production sites in China “with the total acceptance and acquiescence of the Chinese government.”

“I will push an amendment bipartisan into the defense bill that will include major fentanyl stopping and sanction empowering legislation, and we will bring that bill to the floor this week,” Schumer told a news conference in New York.

“I hope it will pass, I believe that will pass with strong bipartisan support. And it should. It must.”

He said the amendment has been put forward by Republican Senator Tim Scott and Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

Read more:

China says up to US to improve anti-drugs cooperation, after Washington complaints

US says nations should engage China in curbing synthetic drugs

US indicts 4 Chinese companies for trafficking fentanyl ingredients

