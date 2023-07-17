Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone that crossed into its territory
Belarus said on Monday that its border guards had shot down a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone that had crossed into its territory near the Dnipro river on Sunday.
The Belarusian border agency said “administrative proceedings” had been launched following the incident.
