Ukrainian soldiers inspect a new Sirko reconnaissance drone outside Kharkiv on April 30, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone that crossed into its territory

Reuters
Belarus said on Monday that its border guards had shot down a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone that had crossed into its territory near the Dnipro river on Sunday.

The Belarusian border agency said “administrative proceedings” had been launched following the incident.

