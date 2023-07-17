Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
33KB67M- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a press conference at the Beijing American Center of the US Embassy in Beijing on June 19, 2023. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a press conference at the Beijing American Center of the US Embassy in Beijing on June 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Blinken says Russia’s decision on Black Sea grain deal ‘unconscionable’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Russia’s decision to halt participation in the year-old deal that lets Ukraine export grain through the Black Sea was “unconscionable” and called for the pact to be restored as quickly as possible.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken, speaking to reporters, also said Washington was monitoring the situation after an overnight attack that damaged the road bridge linking Crimea to southern Russia, adding that it is up to Ukraine to decide how it conducts the war.

Read more:

Russia will retaliate: Putin decries Ukrainian ‘terrorist’ attack on Crimean bridge

Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal, hours after Crimean bridge explosion

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size