Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This picture taken on December 23, 2019, shows the Crimean Bridge that spans the Kerch Strait, a narrow strip that links the Azov and Black seas. The Russian Presdient on December 23, 2019 stood in the driver's cabin of a train for the official opening of a railway bridge that links annexed Crimea to southern Russia. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP)
This picture taken on December 23, 2019, shows the Crimean Bridge that spans the Kerch Strait, a narrow strip that links the Azov and Black seas. The Russian Presdient on December 23, 2019 stood in the driver's cabin of a train for the official opening of a railway bridge that links annexed Crimea to southern Russia. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine attacked Crimea bridge using drones, says Russia's Anti-Terrorist Committee

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine attacked the Crimean bridge overnight using unmanned drones on the water surface, Russia’s Anti-Terrorist Committee said on Monday, according to state media.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that Ukrainian “special services” were responsible for the attack, and that it had opened a criminal investigation.

Russian investigators were shown working at the scene of the incident in a video posted by the investigative committee. The video appeared to show that a section of road had split and was sloping towards the sea. Debris was scattered across the road surface.

Russia said two people had been killed and one person wounded in the attack, which it blamed on Ukrainian special services.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Russian backed governor of Crimea was quoted as saying that the bridge had been attacked by what he called Ukraine’s “terrorist regime." The railway part of the bridge was not damaged, he said, adding that the peninsula “is not isolated."

However, video shared by local media appeared to show a section of road on the bridge between Russia and Crimea had split and was sloping to one side.

Read more:

Ukraine lost 20 pct of military equipment, weapons in counter-offensive: Report

Saudi Crown Prince, Japanese PM Kishida discuss Vision 2030, means of cooperation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size