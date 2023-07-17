Ukraine attacked Crimea bridge using drones, says Russia's Anti-Terrorist Committee

Ukraine attacked the Crimean bridge overnight using unmanned drones on the water surface, Russia’s Anti-Terrorist Committee said on Monday, according to state media.



Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that Ukrainian “special services” were responsible for the attack, and that it had opened a criminal investigation.

Russian investigators were shown working at the scene of the incident in a video posted by the investigative committee. The video appeared to show that a section of road had split and was sloping towards the sea. Debris was scattered across the road surface.



Russia said two people had been killed and one person wounded in the attack, which it blamed on Ukrainian special services.

The Russian backed governor of Crimea was quoted as saying that the bridge had been attacked by what he called Ukraine’s “terrorist regime." The railway part of the bridge was not damaged, he said, adding that the peninsula “is not isolated."

However, video shared by local media appeared to show a section of road on the bridge between Russia and Crimea had split and was sloping to one side.

