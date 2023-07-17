Russia lost thousands of military vehicles, equipment, weapons since Ukraine invasion

Russia has lost over 11,000 pieces of military equipment and weapons between destroyed and captured gear since it launched the invasion on Ukraine last year, according to Oryx, a military blog which records both sides' losses based on verifiable visual evidence.

Oryx reported that in total Russia lost 11,146 of which 7,459 were destroyed, 425 were damaged, 422 were abandoned, and 2840 were captured.

Tanks lost amounted to 2,136 of which destroyed: 1352, damaged: 121, abandoned: 115, and captured: 548. The tanks’ models ranged across: T-62M, T-62MV, T-64A, T-64BV, T-72A, T-72B, T-72BA, T-72B3, T-80BV, T-80U, T-80BVM, T-90A, and T-90M.

Armored fighting vehicles lost amounted to 922, of which destroyed: 595, damaged: 25, abandoned: 35, and captured: 267. The vehicles ranged across: BRM-1(K) reconnaissance vehicle, BRDM-2, MT-LB, MT-LBVM and MT-LBVMK, MT-LB with ZU-23 AA gun, and MT-LBu.

Infantry fighting vehicles lost amount to 2514, of which destroyed: 1685, damaged: 95, abandoned: 131, and captured: 603. The vehicles ranged across: BMP-1(P), BMP-1AM, BMP-2(K), BMP-2M Berezhok, BMP-3, BMD-2, BMD-4M, and BTR-82A(M).

Armored personnel carriers losses amounted to 329, of which destroyed: 217, damaged: 9, abandoned: 14, and captured: 89. The vehicles ranged across: BTR-80, BTR-80/BTR-82A, BTR-D, and BTR-MDM Rakushka.

Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles lost amounted to 45, of which destroyed: 31, damaged: 4, abandoned: 1, and captured 9. The vehicles ranged across: KamAZ-63968 Typhoon, K-53949 Linza, GAZ Tigr-M, and Iveco LMV Rys.

Command posts and communications stations lost amounted to 244, of which destroyed: 157, damaged: 1, abandoned: 3, and captured: 83. The equipment included BMP-1KSh command and staff vehicle, R-145BM1 command vehicle, R-149MA1 command and staff vehicle, R-149MA3 command and staff vehicle, R-149AKSh-1 command and signals vehicle, and R-166-0.5 signals vehicle.

Engineering vehicles and equipment losses amounted to 319, of which destroyed: 148, damaged: 8, abandoned: 38, and captured: 125.

Self-Propelled Anti-Tank Missile Systems losses amounted to 40, of which destroyed: 16, damaged: 1, abandoned: 4, and captured: 19. The weapons systems included: 9P148 Konkurs, 9P149 Shturm-S, and 9P163M-1 Kornet-T.

Artillery support vehicles and equipment losses amounted to 103, of which destroyed: 51, abandoned: 1, and captured: 51. The equipment included: 1V13(M) battery fire control center, 1V14 battery command and forward observer vehicle, 1V119 artillery fire direction vehicle, and 9T452 transporter-loader.

Towed artillery losses amounted to 258, of which destroyed: 137, damaged: 20, abandoned: 5, and captured: 96. The weapons included: 82mm 2B9 Vasilek automatic gun mortar, 100mm MT-12 anti-tank gun, 120mm 2B16 Nona-K gun mortar, 122mm D-30 howitzer, 152mm D-20 gun-howitzer, 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and 152mm 2A36 Giatsint-B field-gun.

Self-propelled artillery losses amounted to 449, of which destroyed: 309, damaged: 27, abandoned: 7, and captured: 106. The weapons included: 120mm 2S9 Nona, 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika, 152mm 2S3(M) Akatsiya, 152mm 2S5 Giatsint-S, 152mm 2S19 Msta-S, 152mm 2S33 Msta-SM2, and 240mm 2S4 Tyulpan.

Multiple rocket launchers losses amounted to 237, of which destroyed: 169, damaged: 13, abandoned: 2, and captured: 53. The weapons included: 122mm BM-21 Grad, 220mm BM-27 Uragan, 122mm 2B17 Tornado-G, and 220mm TOS-1A.

Anti-aircraft guns losses amounted to 17, of which destroyed: 3, and captured: 14. The weapons included: 23mm ZU-23-2.

Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns losses amounted to 24, of which destroyed: 13, damaged: 1, abandoned: 2, and captured: 8. The weapons included: BTR-ZD Skrezhet, ZSU-23-4 Shilka, and 2K22M1 Tunguska.

Surface-To-Air missile systems losses amounted to 126, of which destroyed: 83, damaged: 15, abandoned: 4, and captured: 24. The systems included: 9K33 Osa, 9K35 Strela-10, 9A310M1-2 TELAR, 9A331M TLAR, Pantsir-S1 and 5P85SD/SM.

Aircraft losses amounted to 83, of which destroyed: 75, and damaged: 8. They included: MiG-31BM, Su-24M, Su-25, Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-35S, and Tu-95MS.

Helicopters losses amounted to 99, of which destroyed: 86, damaged: 12, and captured: 1. They included: Mi-8 transport helicopters, Mi-8MTPR-1 electronic warfare helicopter, Mi-24P attack helicopter, Mi-35M attack helicopter, Mi-28 attack helicopter and Ka-52 'Alligator' attack helicopter.

Reconnaissance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones) losses amounted to 254, of which destroyed: 137 and captured: 117. They included: Orlan-10, Granat-4, Eleron-3, ZALA 421-16Е, and Supercam S350.

Naval Ships losses amounted to 12, of which destroyed: 8, and damaged: 4. They included: Project 1164 Slava-class guided missile cruiser 'Moskva', Project 03160 Raptor-class patrol boats, Project 1171 Tapir-class landing ship 'Saratov (BDK-65)', Project 11770 Serna-class landing craft, and Project 266M Natya-class minesweeper.

Trucks, vehicles, and Jeeps losses amounted to 2,675, of which destroyed: 2009, damaged: 49, abandoned: 51, and captured: 566. They included: GAZ-66, ZiL-131, 9T244 transloader, Ural-4320, Ural-4320 tanker, Ural-43206, Ural Federal, KamAZ 4x4, KamAZ 6x6, KamAZ 6x6 tanker, KamAZ with MM-501 armoured cabin, UAZ-469 jeep, and UAZ-452 van.

