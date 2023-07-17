Theme
A Ukrainian serviceman, of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fires an anti-tank grenade launcher at his position at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Ukrainian serviceman, of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fires an anti-tank grenade launcher at his position at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 13, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Troops retake 7 sq km of territory towards Bakhmut: Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have liberated territory of 7 square km (2.7 square miles) in the past week in the direction of the eastern city of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May, senior military official said.

Deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app that in the past week Ukraine's troops have made advances every day on the southern flank around Bakhmut and overall, during their counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces they have liberated an area of 31 square km.

