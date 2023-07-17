Ukraine, US and UK behind Crimea bridge attack: Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, with the involvement of Britain and the United States.

Zakharova did not provide evidence to support the assertions.



“Today’s attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime. This regime is terrorist and has all the hallmarks of an international organized crime group,” she said.



“Decisions are made by Ukrainian officials and the military with the direct participation of American and British intelligence agencies and politicians. The US and Britain are in charge of a terrorist state structure.”

