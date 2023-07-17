Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula with a cargo ship beneath it after three Ukrainian navy vessels were stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov/File Photo
Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula with a cargo ship beneath it after three Ukrainian navy vessels were stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea November 25, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian media reports cite sources saying Kyiv behind Crimea bridge incident

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least two Ukrainian media cited unnamed sources as saying Ukraine’s domestic security agency and navy were behind Monday’s incident at the Crimean Bridge.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne and media outlet Ukrainska Pravda gave few details of an operation they said involved the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the navy, but Suspilne cited its sources as saying the bridge was attacked with underwater drones.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Suspilne quoted a navy spokesman as saying he had no such information and urging the broadcaster to wait for official announcements. Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the incident.

Advertisement

Read more:

Russian backed governor says Ukraine behind Crimea bridge attack, vows action

Troops retake 7 sq km of territory towards Bakhmut: Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size