Saint-Kitts-and-Nevis-flagged bulker TK Majestic, carrying grain under the UN's Black Sea Grain Initiative, waits in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey July 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Uncertainty looms as Ukraine’s Black Sea grain export deal hangs in the balance

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A UN-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain has not been extended as of Sunday, but “everything is possible,” the Russian TASS state news agency reported, citing two unnamed United Nations sources.

“We are waiting for Moscow’s position, everything is possible,” TASS cited one of the sources as saying.

Russia has threatened to quit the deal which is to expire on Monday because Moscow has said its demands to improve its own grain and fertilizer exports have not been met.

