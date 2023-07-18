Blinken addresses chip industry, supply chain concerns after China visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken viewed his meeting with senior US chip company executives on Monday as an opportunity to share his perspective on the industry and on supply chain issues after his visit to China earlier this month, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, National Economic Council director Lael Brainard and national Security Council director Jake Sullivan on Monday are among government officials who are holding the meetings with Intel, Qualcomm and Nvidia, a source told Reuters, as the US considers new restrictions.

