Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli talks to reporters near his home, in Panama City, Aug. 9, 2019. (File photo: AP)
Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli talks to reporters near his home, in Panama City, Aug. 9, 2019. (File photo: AP)

Former Panamanian president sentenced to over 10 years in prison for money laundering

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for money laundering.

Martinelli, 71, had been trying to mount a political comeback in next year’s general elections, but a judge sentenced him to 128 months in prison in a case that revolved around the purchase of a media company.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The supermarket magnate who governed Panama from 2009 to 2014 was elected by his party last month as its presidential candidate for the May 5 election.

The case, known locally as “New Business,” dates back to 2017 and concerns the 2010 purchase of a publishing company that owns national newspapers.

Prosecutors said companies that had won lucrative government contracts during Martinelli’s presidency funneled money to a front company that was then used to purchase the publisher. The transactions involved a complex series of foreign money transfers totally $43 million. The front company collecting the money was called “New Business.”

In closing statements at trial in June, prosecutor Emeldo Márquez had requested the maximum sentence for Martinelli, which would have been 12 years.

The judge also fined Martinelli $19 million Martinelli had denied wrongdoing and maintained that he was the victim of a political persecution.

Read more:

Israel’s Herzog to face tensions, speech boycotts on Washington visit

Arresting Putin would amount to ‘declaration of war’ on Russia: South Africa

Tunisia gets four T-6C training aircraft from US

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size