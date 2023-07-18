Prigozhin’s plane flies to Belarus for 4th time since mutiny: Monitor

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane arrived in Belarus from Russia for the fourth time since the short-lived mutiny last month, reported an independent Belarusian monitor.

“At 11:05 am, Yevgeny Prigozhin's Embraer Legacy 600 business jet (registration number RA-02795) landed at the military airfield in Machulishchi. According to our information, the plane arrived in Belarus from St. Petersburg,” reported Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian activist group that monitors troops movements in Belarus.

It added: “This is the 4th time in recent times when Prigozhin's plane arrives in Belarus, the last time he flew on June 27, July 1 and July 11, when Prigozhin spent the night in a tent camp near Osipovichi.”

On June 24, Prigozhin started a brief revolt which swiftly ended with him calling off his Wagner forces’ march on Moscow after agreeing to a deal which would see him exiled in Belarus without any legal action taken against him in Russia thanks to the mediation of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

After the mutiny, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Wagnerites a choice between joining the army or going back home to their families or going to Belarus following their exiled chief.

Many Wagner fighters have arrived in Belarus and Minsk said on July 14 that the mercenaries were training Belarussian soldiers as instructors, according to BelTA citing the defense ministry.

Belaruski Hajun reported that a fourth Wagner convoy was detected moving along the M5 highway from Asipovichy towards Tsel village. It added: “The video shows over 50 vehicles. In total, according to our data, the convoy consists of at least 80 vehicles of various modifications: 18 trucks, over 20 UAZ pickups, vans, about 20 pieces of Bukhanka vans, as well as PAZ buses, minibuses, and several tilt-covered Ural and KamAZ trucks.”

