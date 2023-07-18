Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Soldiers walk in an empty street of Odesa on March 17, 2022. Odessa, which Ukraine fears could be the next target of Russia's offensive in the south, is the country's main port and is vital for its economy. But the city of one million people close to the Romanian and Moldovan borders also holds a special place in the Russian imagination. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)
Soldiers walk in an empty street of Odesa on March 17, 2022. (AFP)

Russia launches attacks on Ukraine’s south and east: Kyiv

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia launched overnight air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east using drones and possibly ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said early on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

It added that Russia may be using ballistic weaponry to attack the regions of Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region’s military administration said air defense systems were engaged in repelling Russian drone attacks.

“Several waves of attacks are likely,” Kiper said on Telegram.

Read more:

Black Sea grain deal can operate without Russia, Zelenskyy says

Russia will retaliate: Putin decries Ukrainian ‘terrorist’ attack on Crimean bridge

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size