Russia launches attacks on Ukraine’s south and east: Kyiv

Russia launched overnight air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east using drones and possibly ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said early on Tuesday.
The southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
It added that Russia may be using ballistic weaponry to attack the regions of Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region’s military administration said air defense systems were engaged in repelling Russian drone attacks.
“Several waves of attacks are likely,” Kiper said on Telegram.
