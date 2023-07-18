Russia says it struck Ukraine’s Odesa and Mykolayiv in ‘mass revenge strike’
Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday it had carried out overnight strikes on two Ukrainian port cities in what it called “a mass revenge strike” a day after an attack on the Crimean bridge which it blamed on Kyiv.
The ministry said in a statement it had struck Odesa and Mykolayiv and hit all targets.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Kyiv reports ‘complicated’ situation in fighting in east, some success in south