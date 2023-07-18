Theme
A view shows a building damaged during a Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it struck Ukraine’s Odesa and Mykolayiv in ‘mass revenge strike’

Reuters
Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday it had carried out overnight strikes on two Ukrainian port cities in what it called “a mass revenge strike” a day after an attack on the Crimean bridge which it blamed on Kyiv.

The ministry said in a statement it had struck Odesa and Mykolayiv and hit all targets.

