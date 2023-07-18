Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A local resident and a rescuer stand on debris of a building of local museum heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on April 25, 2023. (Reuters)
A local resident and a rescuer stand on debris of a building of local museum heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on April 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian forces advance by up to 2 kilometers toward Ukraine’s Kupiansk: Ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian forces have advanced by up to 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) in the direction of the city of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, TASS cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Kyiv reports ‘complicated’ situation in fighting in east, some success in south

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size