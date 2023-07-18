Russia Ukraine conflict
Russian forces advance by up to 2 kilometers toward Ukraine’s Kupiansk: Ministry
Russian forces have advanced by up to 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) in the direction of the city of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, TASS cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.
