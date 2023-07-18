Theme
In this Oct. 23, 2018, photo, tourists walk through the empty parking lot of the Kumgansan Hotel at the Mount Kumgang resort area in North Korea. At the height of South Korea's policy of engagement with the North, the Diamond Mountain Resort area was a symbol of cooperation. (AP)
US national enters N.Korea during tour, believed to be detained: Report

Reuters
A US national is likely to be in North Korean custody after crossing the inter-Korean border during a tour without approval, the United Nations Command said on Tuesday.

The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas where soldiers from both sides stand guard.

South Korea’s Dong-a Ilbo daily, citing South Korea’s army, reported that the person was a US army soldier.

"A US National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the UN Command said on Twitter.

“We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident,” it added, referring to North Korea’s People’s Army.

