Ukrainian President Zelenskyy tells Turkey, UN grain deal must continue
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he had written to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calling for the continued operation of the Black Sea grain shipment deal.
Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that Russia had no right to determine who had enough food to eat and the grain initiative could operate with without Moscow's participation.
