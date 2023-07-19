Afghanistan: Women protest against beauty salon ban

Security officials shot in the air and used firehoses Wednesday to disperse dozens of Afghan women protesting against an order by Taliban authorities to shut down beauty parlors, the latest curb to squeeze them out of public life.

Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban government has barred girls and women from high schools and universities, banned them from parks, funfairs and gyms, and ordered them to cover up in public.

The order issued last month forces the closure of thousands of beauty parlors run by women -- often the only source of income for households -- and outlaws one of the few remaining opportunities for them to socialize away from home.

