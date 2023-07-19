Any compromise with Russia will ‘destroy’ Ukrainian statehood: Presidency

Any compromise with Russia to end the war in Ukraine would “destroy” Kyiv’s statehood as Moscow “hates” Ukraine and seeks to recreate the Soviet Union, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak told AFP.

“For us a compromise does not exist because Russia hates us, it came to destroy the concept of the Ukrainian state,” Podolyak said. “A compromise would in one way or another lead to the slow loss of Ukraine and its statehood” and the “return of the Soviet Union,” he added.

