Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan to face charges of exposing official secrets

Pakistan will open criminal proceedings against former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of exposing official secrets, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday.



The case is related to diplomatic correspondence which Khan said early last year was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government.



Washington has denied being involved in any such conspiracy.



