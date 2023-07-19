Putin accuses West for ‘distorted’ grain deal, leaves door open to Russian return

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday blamed western countries he said “completely distorted” the expired Black Sea grain deal, but said Russia would “immediately” return to the deal if all its conditions for doing so were met.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Moscow would consider all vessels heading to Ukrainian ports as potential carriers of military cargoes, days after the collapse of the grain deal, which Russia had repeatedly criticized in recent weeks.

“Instead of helping countries in real need, the West used the grain deal for political blackmail and... turned it into a tool to enrich transnational corporations and speculators in the global grain market,” Putin said at a government meeting.

Read more:

Russia declares parts of Black Sea ‘unsafe’, Ukraine-bound ships ‘military carriers’

Ukraine’s neighbors urge EU to extend grain import ban set to expire in September

Ukraine says Russian attack on Odesa destroyed 60,000 tons of grain