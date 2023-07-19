US approves sale of hundreds of air-to-air missiles to Germany in 2.9 bln deal

The State Department approved the sale of more than 900 air-to-air missiles to Germany in a deal worth $2.90 billion, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Germany of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.90 billion,” according to the Pentagon.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Germany also requested 12 AMRAAM C8 Guidance Sections and other equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe,” the Pentagon said.

The sale will also help advance “the already high level” of the German Air Force’s interoperability with US joint forces and other regional and NATO forces.

The principal contractor will be Raytheon, and the sale will not have any adverse impact on US defense readiness, according to the Pentagon.

Read more: Germany should not ‘block’ US sending cluster munitions to Ukraine: President