Ukraine’s defense seizes initiative in Kupiansk, heavy battles go on in 5 directions

The offensive of the Russian troops failed in the Kupiansk direction as Ukrainian forces seized the initiative, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar said on Tuesday.

“The enemy's offensive in Kupiansk direction is currently unsuccessful. The fighting continues, but the initiative is already on our side,” she said n Telegram. Initiative in war refers to the ability of a military force to dictate the terms and pace of the conflict, often by taking proactive, offensive actions.

Malyar said: “The enemy tries to regain lost positions. Our fighters have to deal with dense minefields and intense enemy fire.”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that heavy battles were ongoing in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions. Eighteen combat engagements took place there during the day.

Meanwhile, in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, Ukrainian forces continued to carry out an offensive operation, gain a foothold on the reached frontiers, inflict fire damage from artillery, and carry out counter-battery fight.

The General Staff said throughout the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation launched 11 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment clusters, and three more on its anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian command post, eight artillery pieces on firing positions, two ammunition depots, and three electronic warfare stations. Ukrainian troops also destroyed two Russian reconnaissance drones of operational-tactical level.

The General Staff added that in the Bakhmut direction, under heavy Russian aircraft and artillery fire, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled enemy attacks near Bohdanivka in Donetsk region. Separately, Ukrainian forces were making progress in Tavria direction and gained a foothold on the achieved boundaries.

As for Russian attacks, the General Staff reported that the Russian army launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine using six Kalibr cruise missiles and 35 Iranian-made Shahed-136 combat drones. Additionally, the Russians launched 70 airstrikes and 53 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. As a result of enemy attacks, civilians were killed and injured, industrial facilities, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed.

The General Staff said that in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the Russian troops focused their main efforts on preventing the further advance of the Ukrainian troops. They hit the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, and Pyatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region from the air.

