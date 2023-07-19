Theme
People look at fragments of a missile shot down during a night strike in Odesa on July 19, 2023, amid Russian’s invasion in Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says Russian attack on Odesa destroyed 60,000 tons of grain

Reuters
Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said on Wednesday that a “considerable” amount of grain export infrastructure at Chornomorsk port in Ukraine's Odesa region had been damaged in a Russian attack.

The attack also destroyed 60,000 tons of grain at the port that should have been loaded and shipped via the Black Sea Grain Initiative 60 days ago, he said.

“The night-time attack put a considerable part of the grain export infrastructure in the port of Chornomorsk out of operation,” Solsky said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia attacked Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk after quitting a deal on Monday that allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Ukraine said it was an intentional and deliberate attack on the grain terminals and port infrastructure.

