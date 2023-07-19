Zelenskyy appeals for more SAMP/T, Patriot systems to protect against Russian attacks

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Western allies on Wednesday for more modern air defense systems to protect cities where strategically important infrastructure is located after Odesa, one of Ukraine's main ports for exporting grain, came under a Russian missile attack.

He said: “It is necessary to ensure air defense of all Ukrainian cities, especially those that supply the military, through which the main logistics corridors pass, where strategic infrastructure and nuclear facilities are located.”

Zelenskyy added: “Such systems as SAMP/T and Patriot can protect Ukraine's port infrastructure. They can be provided by the respective states.”

“I've negotiated with Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni, and there are SAMP/T systems. They work perfectly. If we had additional systems, they would protect the infrastructure of Odesa, and not just the port. Or it could be Patriot systems,” he said.

Ukraine has long argued that it lacked air defense systems to protect the entire territory of the country from Russian strikes.

Kyiv said Russia destroyed grain export infrastructure in strikes against its two Black Sea Port. The attacks saw Moscow launch air, land and sea-based cruise missiles, including the Kalibr, and 32 Iranian-made drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia fired 16 Kalibr cruise missiles, eight X-22 cruise missiles, six Oniks cruise missiles, an X-59 guided missile and 32 Shahed-136/13 attack UAVs at Ukraine overnight.

