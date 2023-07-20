Chinese consular building damaged in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Odesa

A building at the Chinese consulate in Odesa was damaged in a Russian missile and drone attack on the southern Ukrainian port city, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Thursday.



The damage appeared to be minor. Kiper posted a photograph online showing the building with broken windows.



Russia, which is an ally of China, attacked the port cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight for the third successive night.



“The aggressor is deliberately hitting the port infrastructure - administrative and residential buildings nearby were damaged, also the consulate of the People’s Republic of China. It shows the enemy does not pay attention to anything,” Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily late-night video address on Wednesday that 60,000 tons of agricultural products destroyed in a Russian airstrike on Odesa port had been intended for shipment to China.



