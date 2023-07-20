EU’s Borrell says Russia’s withdrawal from grain deal will create ‘huge food crisis’

Russia is responsible for a major global food supply crisis, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Thursday, some days after the Kremlin announced it would suspend an agreement for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

“What we already know is that this is going to create a big and huge food crisis in the world..,” Borrell told journalists before heading into an EU foreign ministers’ meeting.



Borrell also accused Russia of deliberately attacking grain storage facilities in the southern port city of Odesa, which he said would further deepen the food crisis.



