Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search for survivors after a landslide in Noney in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, June 30, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Four dead, more than 100 feared trapped, in landslide in India

At least four people were killed and more than 100 are feared buried in a landslide in India’s western state of Maharash-tra after incessant rain soaked the region, media reported on Thursday.

The landslide occurred in the middle of the night in the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km from Mumbai, media said, citing officials.

Rescue workers were struggling in heavy rain to find survivors in the debris as relatives waited for news of loved
ones at the base of the mountain.

“The problem here is that at some places the rubble is almost 20 to 30 feet deep and it has to be manually removed,” an unidentified rescue official told ABP Majha channel.

Incessant rain has closed schools, flooded roads and disrupted trains across Maharashtra, which is India’s richest
state.

Schools and colleges in the financial capital of Mumbai were closed on Thursday. Some train services were suspended on Wednesday after rain lashed the city.

