One killed by Ukrainian drone strike in Crimea: RIA

A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea damaged administrative buildings and killed a teenage girl, its Moscow-installed governor said on Thursday, days after Kyiv struck a strategic bridge linking the region to Russia.

“As a result of an attack by an enemy UAV, four administrative buildings were damaged in one of the settlements in the north-west of Crimea,” Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Unfortunately, it didn’t pass without victims -- a teenage girl died.”

“All necessary support will be provided to the family,” he said, without providing further details of the attack or specify-ing where it happened.

The report comes a day after a fire at a military site in Crimea that forced authorities to evacuate thousands of civilians.

Authorities have not specified the cause of the blaze but some Russian media reported that detonations were heard in the area and footage showed columns of black smoke in the sky.

Earlier this week Ukraine used waterborne drones to attack the Kerch bridge, a key military supply artery from mainland Russia to annexed Crimea.

President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate for the attack, which killed two civilians and left their child wounded.

