Protestor Salwan Momika, who planned to burn a copy of the Quran and the Iraqi flag, is escorted by police to a location outside the Iraqi embassy, in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 20, 2023. (AFP)
Protester stomps on Quran without burning it outside Iraqi embassy in Sweden

AFP
Published: Updated:
A man stomped on the Quran outside Iraq’s embassy in Stockholm on Thursday but did not ignite the book, AFP saw, hours after protesters stormed Sweden’s Baghdad embassy over a possible burning of the Muslim holy book.

Salwan Momika, 37, stomped and kicked the Quran but left the protest without burning pages of the book - as he had done less than a month earlier at a similar protest outside Stockholm’s main mosque.

