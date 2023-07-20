Protester stomps on Quran without burning it outside Iraqi embassy in Sweden
A man stomped on the Quran outside Iraq’s embassy in Stockholm on Thursday but did not ignite the book, AFP saw, hours after protesters stormed Sweden’s Baghdad embassy over a possible burning of the Muslim holy book.
Salwan Momika, 37, stomped and kicked the Quran but left the protest without burning pages of the book - as he had done less than a month earlier at a similar protest outside Stockholm’s main mosque.
