US, Canada impose sanctions against Wagner Group and Russia’s access to war supplies

The United States imposed new Russia-related sanctions on Thursday targeting 18 individuals and dozens of organizations and aimed at blocking Moscow’s access to products that support its war against Ukraine, the US Treasury Department said.

The new measures also are designed to “reduce Russia’s revenue from the metals and mining sector, undermine its future energy capabilities and degrade Russia’s access to the international financial system,” the department said in a statement.

“Today’s actions represent another step in our efforts to constrain Russia’s military capabilities, its access to battlefield supplies, and its economic bottom line,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.

Canada is also imposing sanctions against a total of 39 Russians and 25 Russian entities in the latest round of measures designed to punish Moscow for the Ukraine invasion, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

In a statement, Joly said some of the sanctions would target leading members of the Wagner Group paramilitary force, which has been heavily involved in the Ukraine war as well as taking part in fighting in Africa.

(With Reuters)

