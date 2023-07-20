Ukraine: Black Sea ships headed to Russia may be viewed as military carriers

Ukraine said Thursday that ships going to Russian-controlled ports on the Black Sea would be treated as possibly carrying military cargo, a day after Russia announced a similar move.



Tensions are rising over the Black Sea after Russia exited a deal protecting maritime exports from Ukraine.



“Starting from 00:00 on July 21, 2023 (2100 GMT), all vessels in the Black Sea heading toward Russia’s seaports and Ukrainian seaports located in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine may be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo, with all the associated risks,” the defense ministry said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ukraine also said it had prohibited navigation on “the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait” near Crimea.



The moves make navigation in most of the Black Sea perilous for vessels, after Russia on Wednesday banned traffic on the northwestern and southeastern parts of the sea.



After Ukraine signaled it was ready to continue exports, Moscow said Wednesday it would consider cargo ships traveling to Ukraine through the Black Sea potential military targets.



Read more:

Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal, hours after Crimean bridge explosion

Advertisement

One killed by Ukrainian drone strike in Crimea: RIA

Russia plans to target civilian ships on the Black Sea, blame Ukraine: US officials