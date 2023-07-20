Ukraine reports clashes between Wagner troops and Belarus border guards

The Ukrainian military's National Resistance Centre reported on Thursday a “skirmish” taking place between Belarusian border guards and Wagner forces.

Wagner members “conducted reconnaissance near the settlement of Dyatlyk, which is near the border with Ukraine,” the Ukrainian report stated.

It added: “In the course of these actions, a skirmish took place between the mercenaries and border guards of Belarus, the latter withdrew and did not ‘interfere’ with the work of the Wagnerites.”

Wagner members have started combat training Belarusian armed forces, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

“The armed forces of Belarus continue joint training with the fighters of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company). During the week, special operations forces units together with representatives of the Company will work out combat training tasks at the Brest military range," the Belarusian ministry said on Telegram.

The training grounds are a few kilometers away from the borders of Poland and Ukraine.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared in a video shared on Wednesday on social media, where he was seen extending a welcome to his fighters in Belarus. He informed them that they would no longer be involved in the Ukraine war, but ordered them to prepare themselves for future endeavors in Africa while they assisted in training the Belarusian military forces.

