Crimean bridge reopens after brief air alert

The Crimean bridge was temporarily closed late on Thursday as an air alarm went off, but traffic was resumed shortly, Russian news agencies reported citing the regional authorities.

They provided no further details.

Advertisement

A Russian couple was killed and their 14-year-old daughter wounded on Monday in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack that knocked out the road part of the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US, Canada impose sanctions against Wagner Group and Russia’s access to war supplies

Russia lifts restrictions on cargo vessels moving through Kerch Strait

One killed by Ukrainian drone strike in Crimea: RIA