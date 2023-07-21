Theme
Russian investigators and emergency services' members gather near a destroyed car at the accident scene on the damaged section of a road following an alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge, that connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait, in this still image taken from video released July 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Crimean bridge reopens after brief air alert

Reuters
The Crimean bridge was temporarily closed late on Thursday as an air alarm went off, but traffic was resumed shortly, Russian news agencies reported citing the regional authorities.

They provided no further details.

A Russian couple was killed and their 14-year-old daughter wounded on Monday in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack that knocked out the road part of the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

