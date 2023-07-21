Sweden temporarily moves Iraq embassy staff for security reasons

Seconded staff and operations at the Swedish embassy in Baghdad have been relocated temporarily to Stockholm for security reasons after it was stormed by protesters, the Swedish foreign ministry said on Friday.



Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador on Thursday in protest at a planned burning of the Quran in Stockholm that had prompted hundreds of protesters to attack and vandalize the embassy in the Iraqi capital.



A Sweden foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday that the staff and operations would temporarily move to Stockholm for security reasons but declined to give further comment.

“What has happened is completely unacceptable and the government strongly condemns these attacks,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said in a statement on Thursday.



