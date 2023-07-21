Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Protesters gather at the entrance to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad a day after a protestor burned a copy of the Quran in Sweden, Iraq, June 29, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Protesters gather at the entrance to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad a day after a protestor burned a copy of the Quran in Sweden, Iraq, on June 29, 2023. (Reuters)

Sweden temporarily moves Iraq embassy staff for security reasons

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Seconded staff and operations at the Swedish embassy in Baghdad have been relocated temporarily to Stockholm for security reasons after it was stormed by protesters, the Swedish foreign ministry said on Friday.

Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador on Thursday in protest at a planned burning of the Quran in Stockholm that had prompted hundreds of protesters to attack and vandalize the embassy in the Iraqi capital.

A Sweden foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday that the staff and operations would temporarily move to Stockholm for security reasons but declined to give further comment.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“What has happened is completely unacceptable and the government strongly condemns these attacks,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said in a statement on Thursday.

Read more:

Ericsson investigates reports of Iraq revoking work permits

Explainer: Why does Sweden allow Quran burnings?

Protester stomps on Quran without burning it outside Iraqi embassy in Sweden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size