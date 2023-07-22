Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Emergency services vehicles are parked outside the shopping mall Vremena Goda (The Seasons) following the burst of a pipe carrying boiling hot water in Moscow, Russia, July 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Emergency services vehicles are parked outside the shopping mall Vremena Goda (The Seasons) following the burst of a pipe carrying boiling hot water in Moscow, Russia, July 22, 2023. (Reuters)

At least four killed at Moscow mall after hot water pipe bursts

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in western Moscow, the city’s mayor said.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of those injured had suffered burns, and that emergency services were working on the scene.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Video footage showed flooding throughout the building and steam flowing out of a doorway.

The mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons), opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores.

“We are providing medical assistance to all the victims,” Sobyanin said.

Read more:

Crimea bridge is legitimate military target: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Russian official says Ukraine used Black Sea grain corridor for ‘terrorist attacks’

Putin accuses Poland of having territorial ambitions in former Soviet Union

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size