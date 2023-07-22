Ukraine attempted to launch drone attack targeting infrastructure in Crimea: Official

Ukraine attempted to launch a drone attack on the Crimean Peninsula on Saturday, the region’s Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said.



He said the attack targeted infrastructure in the district of Krasnohvardiiske, near the centerof the peninsula, without providing detail.



“Emergency workers are on the spot to eliminate possible consequences,” he said.



Earlier on Saturday, an official Telegram channel said road traffic on the bridge linking Russia to Crimea has been temporarily blocked.

“Those on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transportation security officers,” it said.



