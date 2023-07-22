Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This picture taken on December 23, 2019, shows the Crimean Bridge that spans the Kerch Strait, a narrow strip that links the Azov and Black seas. The Russian Presdient on December 23, 2019 stood in the driver's cabin of a train for the official opening of a railway bridge that links annexed Crimea to southern Russia. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP)
This picture taken on December 23, 2019, shows the Crimean Bridge that spans the Kerch Strait, a narrow strip that links the Azov and Black seas. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine attempted to launch drone attack targeting infrastructure in Crimea: Official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine attempted to launch a drone attack on the Crimean Peninsula on Saturday, the region’s Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said.

He said the attack targeted infrastructure in the district of Krasnohvardiiske, near the centerof the peninsula, without providing detail.

“Emergency workers are on the spot to eliminate possible consequences,” he said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Saturday, an official Telegram channel said road traffic on the bridge linking Russia to Crimea has been temporarily blocked.

“Those on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transportation security officers,” it said.

Read more:

Advertisement

Crimea bridge is legitimate military target: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Russian official says Ukraine used Black Sea grain corridor for ‘terrorist attacks’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size