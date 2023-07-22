UK FM James Cleverly postponed July trip to China: Report

British foreign minister James Cleverly postponed a planned trip to Beijing this month after China’s foreign minister’s near-month-long absence from public view, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang’s absence was the main reason that the foreign secretary put off his travel, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Cleverly was expected in China towards the end of this month. Bloomberg reported that the two countries are reviewing alternative dates.

Britain’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

Britain sanctions Russians involved in relocating Ukrainian children

Britain sanctions businesses linked to Sudanese military groups

MI6 chief Richard Moore says human intelligence - not AI - is future of spying