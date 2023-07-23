Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Washington state Department of Natural Resources wildland firefighter monitors a pre-scribed fire at Boggs Pit near Loon Lake, Washington, US, on April 13, 2023. (Reuters)
A Washington state Department of Natural Resources wildland firefighter monitors a pre-scribed fire at Boggs Pit near Loon Lake, Washington, US, on April 13, 2023. (Reuters)

Fast-growing wildfire in Washington state threatens homes, farms, gas pipeline

Reuters, Bickleton, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A fast-growing wildfire forced residents to evacuate a rural stretch of southern Washington state’s Klickitat County on
Saturday after it burned more than 30,000 acres in less than 24 hours.

The Newell Road Wildfire has already destroyed several structures in the area and is threatening homes, farms, crops
and livestock, solar and wind farms, and a natural gas pipeline, county emergency officials said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The fire was also moving toward the Yakama Indian Reservation, Allen Lebovitz, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Natural Resources, said in an interview in Bickleton, a community of about 80 people about 120 miles (190 km) east of Portland, Oregon.

“It’s very difficult terrain to fight fire,” Lebovitz said. “We are under a red flag warning. That’s a firefighter’s worst nightmare because the humidity is dropping precipitously. The winds are picking up. And so the fire carries extremely fast.”

Firefighters from across the area have descended on the blaze that is burning just north of the Columbia River, which marks the state’s border with Oregon. Officials have not said what caused the fire, and there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

Advertisement

Read more: Extreme weather conditions grip the US: Floodings, heat and wildfire smoke

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size