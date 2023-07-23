USS Canberra navy personnel parade in Australia capital amid joint war games
United States Navy personnel from a newly commissioned US combat ship paraded through Australia’s capital on Sunday, as the two allies carry out war games amid China’s military build-up in the region.
Personnel from the Independence-class littoral combat ship -- named after a Royal Australian Navy cruiser that was sunk while supporting the US Marine landings on Guadalcanal in 1942 -- marched through Canberra on Sunday morning, cheered by locals.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“It’s such an honor and a privilege to be able to do this,” Captain of the USS Canberra Blue Crew, Will Ashley, told ABC television.
“It’s a culmination of not just the ship naming, of honoring the city, but the previous HMAS Canberra that was lost in World War Two.”
The Australian Capital Territory “Freedom of Entry” parade came after a commissioning ceremony for the USS Canberra on Saturday at an Australian naval base on Sydney Harbor.
The events coincide with the Talisman Sabre military exercises, held every two years between the US and Australia, seen as a show of force and unity as China increasingly asserts power in the Indo-Pacific region.
The exercises, also involving 11 other nations, are taking place across Australia over two weeks and include mock land and air combat, as well as amphibious landings.
An Australian government review concluded in April that rivalry between the US and China was defining the region and that the major-power competition had “potential for conflict.”
Under the AUKUS project announced in March, the United States and Britain have agreed to help Australia acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
Read more: US, Australia practice long-range live-fire drills with precision missile strikes
-
US, Australia practice long-range live-fire drills with precision missile strikesAustralia and the United States rehearsed precision missile strikes during war games on Saturday as Canberra overhauls its military strategy in favor ... World News
-
Mystery object from Australia beach could be debris from space rocket launchA bulky barnacle-encrusted cylinder has baffled authorities since washing up on an Australian beach, with the country’s space agency suggesting ... World News
-
Australia optimistic on global corporate tax talks at G20 in IndiaAustralian Treasurer Jim Chalmers expressed optimism on Saturday about progress on a long-awaited overhaul of global corporate taxation at a meeting ... Economy
-
Australia says ‘complicated’ to supply Ukraine’s military with planesAustralia’s defense minister on Thursday cast doubt over a proposal to bolster Ukraine’s military with retired fighter jets, saying Kyiv’s request for ... World News
-
Australia to provide more Bushmaster vehicles to UkraineAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, attending a meeting of NATO leaders in Lithuania, said his nation would provide another 30 Bushmasters to ... World News
-
Australia PM Albanese’s Germany, NATO trip to focus on trade, securityTrade and security will be priorities for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on a trip this week to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and ... World News