Zelenskyy vows ‘retaliation’ after Russian attacks on Odesa port city

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday vowed to retaliate against Russian forces after Moscow attacked the historic port of Odesa with missiles, killing one person and damaging an Orthodox cathedral.



“Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral,” Zelenskyy said. “There will definitely be a retaliation against Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation.”

Ukraine on Sunday said Moscow launched 19 missiles from land, air and sea on its Black Sea port of Odesa at night, in another wave of attacks on the historic city after Russia exited the grain deal.

“In total, the enemy used 19 missiles of various types,” Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram, saying nine of the weapons were de-stroyed. It said these included Oniks cruise missiles, sea-launched Kalibrs and Iskander ballistic missiles.

