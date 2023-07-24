Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Fragments of a drone were found in central Moscow, some 2 kilometers away from the Defense Ministry’s main building. (Twitter)
Fragments of a drone were found in central Moscow, some 2 kilometers away from the Defense Ministry’s main building. (Twitter)

Russia says intercepted Ukrainian drones, fragments found close to defense ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s defense ministry said that its air-defense forces early on Monday thwarted a Ukraine drone attack on Moscow adding that two drones were intercepted and destroyed.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging app that the drones hit two non-residential buildings in Moscow at around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Monday.

“There was no serious damage or injuries,” Sobyanin said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fragments of a drone were found in central Moscow, some 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the Defense Ministry’s main building, Russia’s state news agencies reported, citing emergency services.

A Reuters witness heard two loud explosions before the reports of the drone fragments were found.​​​​​​

Komsomolsky Avenue from the center of Moscow towards the outskirts of the city was closed, RIA news agency cited Moscow’s Department of Transport.

Russia’s FSB-linked Telegram channels reported that residents of several districts in Moscow’s southwest and south reported the sounds of explosions.

Read more:

Ukraine confirms it attacked Crimea ammunition depot

Ukraine says Russian attack on Odesa destroyed 60,000 tons of grain

Russian shelling kills one in Kharkiv, injures seven in Zaporizhzhia, says Ukraine

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size