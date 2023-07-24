Russia says intercepted Ukrainian drones, fragments found close to defense ministry

Russia’s defense ministry said that its air-defense forces early on Monday thwarted a Ukraine drone attack on Moscow adding that two drones were intercepted and destroyed.

BREAKING: Drones hit buildings in Moscowpic.twitter.com/Cs88YdK6ud — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 24, 2023





Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging app that the drones hit two non-residential buildings in Moscow at around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Monday.



“There was no serious damage or injuries,” Sobyanin said.



Fragments of a drone were found in central Moscow, some 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the Defense Ministry’s main building, Russia’s state news agencies reported, citing emergency services.



A Reuters witness heard two loud explosions before the reports of the drone fragments were found.​​​​​​



Komsomolsky Avenue from the center of Moscow towards the outskirts of the city was closed, RIA news agency cited Moscow’s Department of Transport.



Russia’s FSB-linked Telegram channels reported that residents of several districts in Moscow’s southwest and south reported the sounds of explosions.



