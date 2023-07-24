New Zealand shooter killed himself during shoot-out: Police

The gunman who slayed two victims during a mass shooting in Auckland on the opening day of the Women’s World Cup killed himself during a shoot-out, New Zealand police said Monday.

The tournament’s kickoff in Auckland last Tuesday was overshadowed when a gunman opened fire at a building site on the city’s waterfront.

A post-mortem of the 24-year-old gunman showed he was injured when shots were exchanged with armed officers, but Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said, “it has also confirmed his fatal injury was self-inflicted.”

Four of those injured in the shooting are still recovering in hospital, including an officer “who will have a long road to recovery,” McKay added.

