FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE/File Photo
US Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by Reuters. (Reuters)

No substantive communication with North Korea over US soldier: State Dept

Reuters
The US State Department has not had any substantive communication with North Korea since US soldier Travis King crossed into the North last week, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday.

Miller said Washington has made outreach to ascertain the whereabouts of King and to ascertain information about his safety, but have not received any response.

King, a US Army private serving in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea on July 18 while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on the inter-Korean border.

