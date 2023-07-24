Putin ally accuses US of planning cyberattacks on Russian critical infrastructure
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev accused the United States on Monday of planning cyberattacks against Russia’s “critical information infrastructure,” state media reported on Monday.
Patrushev was quoted as saying that the US Cyber Command, National Security Agency (NSA) and NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence based in Estonia were planning and directing the attacks “under the Ukrainian flag.”
Reuters could not immediately verify Patrushev’s allegations, which were published by the government’s Rossiiskaya Gazeta newspaper.
