Rescuers in India pull out boy from 12-meter well after six-hour operation

Rescue workers in India’s eastern Nalanda district pulled out a child alive from a 12-meter well (40-foot) on Sunday after a six-hour operation.

Three-year-old Shivan Kumar was playing near the open well earlier in the day when he fell in.

A camera was inserted into the well to monitor the child's condition.

In a video, the child’s mother is seen crying as rescuers struggle to pull out her son.

After a nearly six-hour rescue operation, members of India’s National Disaster Response Force pulled the child to safety and rushed him to hospital.

(With Reuters)

