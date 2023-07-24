Rescuers in India pull out boy from 12-meter well after six-hour operation
Rescue workers in India’s eastern Nalanda district pulled out a child alive from a 12-meter well (40-foot) on Sunday after a six-hour operation.
Three-year-old Shivan Kumar was playing near the open well earlier in the day when he fell in.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A camera was inserted into the well to monitor the child's condition.
In a video, the child’s mother is seen crying as rescuers struggle to pull out her son.
After a nearly six-hour rescue operation, members of India’s National Disaster Response Force pulled the child to safety and rushed him to hospital.
(With Reuters)
Read more:
Technical glitch forces Dubai-bound Air India Express flight to return to airport
Health data breaches in India: The alarming risks and consequences
Indian mountain village landslide search called off, with death toll at 27
-
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani sets goals for children as they step up at RelianceBillionaire Mukesh Ambani outlined his ambitions for various businesses under his flagship Reliance Industries Ltd. that are now helmed by his three ... Economy
-
Indian maker of syrup linked to death of children in Uzbekistan halts productionIndia’s drug regulator said on Thursday that it had inspected Marion Biotech’s production facility and promised more action based on the probe report ... World News
-
Indonesia bans Indian cough syrup material linked to Gambia child deathsIndonesia on Saturday banned ingredients linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia from cough syrups in the Southeast Asian country as it ... World News