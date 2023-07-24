Russia modernized more than 200 of the X-22 missiles that hit Odesa: Kyiv

Russia has modernized more than a hundred X-22 missiles into X-32 missiles, which were used to fire on Odesa Sunday night, said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military forces.

“Having a large stockpile of X-22 missiles, they are trying to improve them, because we have seen them being destroyed in the air so far. It is clear that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, they have used a fairly large stockpile of missiles,” Humeniuk said according to state news agency Ukrinform.

She added: “They were preparing for this process, unlike Ukraine. They were building up their capabilities deliberately, increasing the number in accordance with their strategic plans, and now, as far as I know, we are talking about more than a hundred of these missiles.”

Sunday night, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Odesa, firing 19 missiles of various types. The attack hit the historic center of Odesa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and damaged 25 architectural monuments, including the Transfiguration Cathedral.

Russia's X-22 missile, also known as the Kh-22, is a long-range, anti-ship missile with a supersonic speed capable of reaching Mach 4. Developed during the Cold War era, it was designed to be carried by various aircraft, including the Tu-22 supersonic bomber. The X-22 missile has a range of over 600 miles and is equipped with a high-explosive or nuclear warhead. It gained notoriety during the Cold War as a formidable weapon in Russia's naval arsenal, capable of posing a significant threat to enemy warships and aircraft carriers.

On the other hand, the X-32 is a modern Russian anti-ship cruise missile developed as an upgrade to the X-22. It is designed to be more sophisticated, with improved guidance systems and enhanced range. The X-32 missile is a part of Russia's ongoing efforts to modernize its military capabilities and maintain its naval superiority. With advanced technology and greater precision, the X-32 aims to increase Russia's anti-ship capabilities and further bolster its naval presence in strategic regions. As a part of Russia's military modernization efforts, both the X-22 and X-32 missiles represent crucial elements of the country's naval defense strategy and projection of power in the maritime domain.

